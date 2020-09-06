Boise mayor to introduce new police chief on Wednesday

Ryan Lee is expected to be confirmed by the Boise City Council at their meeting Tuesday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday that she will formally introduce the city's new chief of police during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.



The mayor says she will talk about why she selected Ryan Lee for the post.

That press conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. We will carry it live on KTVB.COM.

Lee most recently worked as assistance chief for the Portland Police Bureau.



He is expected to be confirmed by the Boise City Council Tuesday night.

Lee's old department is under fire for its handling of ongoing protests in the city. Portland Police Chief Jami Resch stepped down Monday.



Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland Sunday, but a third one that lasted until early Monday morning resulted in at least 20 arrests, with some demonstrators throwing objects at police, who fired tear gas and sponge-tipped projectiles.