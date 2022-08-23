Boise Mayor says city cancelled Ammon Bundy campaign rally

The rally was planned at Cassia Park in Boise under a different name, said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise cancelled a campaign event planned by far-right anti government activist Ammon Bundy, who is a gubernatorial candidate, due to his track record of harassing Boise employees and doctors, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement.

The rally was planned for Sept. 10 at Cassia Park in Boise. McLean says the city received the reservation under a different name, something she thinks Bundy did to "skirt" the special events process and requirements in place.

Once they realized the person making the reservation was actually Bundy, the city cancelled the reservation.

"Bundy and his associates have made a habit of harassing city employees, personally targeting doctors, and threatening judges and so many others in our community and consistently disregard established ways of ensuring public safety. The people of Boise have had enough of his threats and intimidation, and do not wish to welcome someone with Mr. Bundy's track record into the heart of our community," McLean's statement said.

According to Boise City code, "The department is responsible for the stewardship of all Boise City park properties, and thus any encroachments upon them. The department shall regulate all non-park related construction activity on or across park property and provide conditions to assure preservation of the public's interest and proper restoration of the parks."

KTVB has reached out to the mayor's office and has not received a response.

Bundy has been frequently arrested in Boise for trespassing during protests, especially on statehouse property, as well as onto St. Luke's Health System property, forcing a temporary shutdown of the facility.

He is currently being sued by St. Luke's, but has not responded to the lawsuit and could face being held in contempt.

Bundy announced his candidacy for governor in February as an Independent.

Watch more Local News: