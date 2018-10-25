BOISE — It looks like something out of the “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

A Boise mansion along Warm Springs Avenue is now on the market for just under $8 million.

The house sits perched on a private reserve on Boise’s East Ridge and comes with spectacular views of downtown Boise.

Eric DeBord in the listing agent with Red Pheasant Realty for the home at 2420 E. Warm Springs Avenue.

“It’s such a unique piece of property with that 60 acres, there’s nothing else like it,” DeBord said.

Take a tour! Boise mansion up for sale

The 6,129 square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a swimming pool, and sits on 60 acres.

The home was originally built in 1996 by current owner Greg Satz.

The secluded retreat is for sale for the asking price of $7,750,000.

Check out the photo gallery in this story.

