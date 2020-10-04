Boise man shares his story after losing his brother-in-law to COVID-19

Christopher Stewart says his brother-in-law lived in New Orleans, was 51, and had no known health problems.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is speaking out about Covid-19 after losing his 51-year-old brother-in-law to the virus this week. Chris Stewart is a local realtor, but he's also known as “Lucky the DJ”. He used to work for KISS-FM radio. He wants Idahoans to realize how serious the coronavirus can be.

“I have a brother in law in New Orleans who had two beautiful daughters and a son, he was a teacher, he was a man who loved his family,” said Chris Stewart, of Boise. “His son plays QB for Army, his daughters go to LSU. He was the kind of father that I would want to be like.”

Stewart never thought he would lose someone he loves to the coronavirus. He says talking about his brother-in-law Walter Harris Jr.’s death is surreal. Stewart says Harris Jr. had no major health problems before he came down with the virus.

“He was under for about a month, on a ventilator, he wasn't allowed to see his family and unfortunately they had to make the decision to take him off the ventilator, and he lost his life,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he is now worried that people in our community aren't taking the stay-at-home order seriously enough.

“I think here in Boise and here in Idaho, it's still the Wild West of innocence. We feel a little separated from what's going on in the rest of the country, but the coronavirus is here in our community,” said Stewart. “We don't know where this thing is, we don't know who has it, we don't know who is carrying it.”

Stewart has a young daughter, and he says his main priority is now keeping her safe. They are staying home as much as possible, and adhering to the governor’s order.

He wants others to do the same to stop the spread.

“By you going out and not practicing social distancing, you are literally putting everyone you know as risk, and it's that serious,” said Stewart. “So don't wait until it impacts you personally to realize how serious it is.”

He shared his brother-in-law's battle on Facebook early this week, asking for prayers. Then a couple of days later he got the devastating news that Harris Jr. had died.

Stewart says he was overwhelmed by all the support from his friends on social media, and he’s hoping sharing his family’s heartbreak will help others realize how dangerous the virus can be.

“It was kind of the thought if one person could see this and change, then it will be worth it,” said Stewart. “We as a community here in the Treasure Valley, we will not be able to beat this thing unless we are all on the same page. So please take this opportunity, limit your interaction with people stay inside, be safe. Do it for not only yourself, but for your family.”

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus