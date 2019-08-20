BOISE, Idaho — A man living in Ada County says he has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Lance Bottoms thinks he got the virus after being bitten by mosquitoes at Eagle Island State Park on July 24.

Bottoms says two days later he became very ill, experiencing both flu-like symptoms and neurological issues.

Bottoms went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

At a follow up doctor’s appointment several days later, Bottom's wife requested that he be tested for West Nile virus.

Bottoms showed KTVB paperwork that indicated he was diagnosed with both pneumonia and West Nile virus.

Since the diagnosis, Bottoms hasn't been able to return to work.

"Every once in a while, I feel sick and I get winded pretty easy," Bottoms said. "I have lost the ability to say what I want to say in conversation."

Bottoms said the doctor told him that symptoms could last for up to a year or even for life.

On Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said West Nile virus has spread to humans but there are only two cases and both of those are in Washington County.

KTVB asked the department why Bottoms case hadn't been reported.

While the Department of Health and Welfare wouldn't comment on Bottoms case specifically, citing HIPPA laws, they did say that some people who may have been exposed to West Nile in the past may still test positive for the virus but don't have a current infection.

To avoid getting bit by mosquitoes or possible getting West Nile virus, the Department of Health and Welfare says drain any standing water on your property, wear long sleeves and pants, and put on some bug spray when you're heading outside.

