Boise man killed in Valley County motorcycle crash

Police said the 53-year-old man drove off the south shoulder of Warm Lake Road and went down a 150-foot embankment Friday afternoon.

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A 53-year-old Boise man was killed after a motorcycle crash down an embankment in Valley County Friday afternoon, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the man was traveling westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Warm Lake Road, when he drove off the south shoulder. The driver went down a 150-foot embankment, before coming to a near a creek below the road.

The man died at the scene of the crash. According to Idaho State Police, the crash was found on Warm Lake Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday. The incident happened east of Curtis Creek Road in Valley County.

The crash is under investigation by ISP.

KTVB will provide updates on Friday's crash as they become available.

