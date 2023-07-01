Boise man killed in three-vehicle crash in Caldwell

Police said a 46-year-old Boise man was killed and a 78-year-old Middleton man was injured in a crash Friday at the intersection of US20-26 and Midland Boulevard.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 46-year-old Boise man was killed and a 78-year-old Middleton man was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Caldwell Friday afternoon, Idaho State Police reported.

The Boise man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Toyota Rav4 at the intersection of Midland Boulevard and US20-26. The crash occurred as the Toyota – driven by the Middleton man – "proceeded past the stop sign and through the intersection," police said in a news release.

The Yamaha was headed east on US20-26 when it hit the Toyota, which was traveling south on Midland Boulevard. After the initial collision, the Toyota sideswiped a Jeep, driven by a 74-year-old Caldwell man.

According to ISP, the Boise man on the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

The 78-year-old Middleton man in the Toyota was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. Friday's news release did not indicate whether the Caldwell man driving the Jeep was injured in the incident.

Friday's collision happened around 2:25 p.m. The intersection of US20-26 and Midland Boulevard was blocked for roughly three hours.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

