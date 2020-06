Police say Robert Williamson's car left the interstate and went down an embankment.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Oregon State Police say it happened on Saturday night on Interstate 5 in Linn County.

Police say 43-year-old Robert Williamson was traveling southbound in a 2001 SAAB when his car left the road and went down an embankment.

Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.