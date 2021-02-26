Boise man killed in rollover crash near Horseshoe Bend

Everett Fowler died after his Ford pickup went off the highway and rolled. He was ejected from the truck.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a rollover crash near Horseshoe Bend Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say shortly after noon, 69-year-old Everett Fowler was northbound on State Highway 55 when his Ford F-350 pickup crashed.

Investigators say Fowler failed to negotiate a curve while descending a grade, the truck went off the right shoulder and rolled. The crash happened at milepost 59.

Fowler was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. It is unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.