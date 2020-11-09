Boise man killed in rollover crash near Carey

State police say Dennis Johnson's pickup left Highway 20 and rolled. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a Boise was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 20 near Carey Friday morning.

Police say around 5:50 a.m. they were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash near milepost 193, west of Carey.

Troopers say that 62-year-old Dennis Johnson was westbound on US-20 in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup that went off the right shoulder of the highway and rolled.

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.



The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.