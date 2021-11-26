Boise man dead in I-84 rollover

The crash happened at 8:24 a.m. near Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A man was killed and a woman hospitalized after a rollover wreck on Interstate 84 Friday morning.

The crash happened at 8:24 a.m. near Mountain Home.

According to Idaho State Police, a 33-year-old man from Boise was headed east in a Kia Spectra when he lost control. The car veered into the median and rolled multiple times, coming to a stop in the westbound lanes.

The man died at the scene. A 38-year-old woman who had been riding as a passenger in the Kia was taken to a local hospital.

Neither person's name has been released.