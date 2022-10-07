Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night.
According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
BPD was able to locate the vehicle near 19th and State streets and initiated a traffic stop, but was unable to locate the suspect.
Additional officers were dispatched near the 300 block of 8th Street and were able to determine the suspect was hiding in a parking garage on 9th and Front Street. After police set up a containment procedure, the suspect surrendered and was taken into police custody without resisting.
