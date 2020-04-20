Boise man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

The man died last week after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a telephone pole, according to the Ada County Coroner.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner has identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle crash last week.

The man, Weston Darfler of Boise, died on Wednesday from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash, the county coroner announced on Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Emerald and Liberty streets in Boise. Following the crash, police told KTVB that the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Darfler was pronounced dead just before midnight on Wednesday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to the coroner's report.

Dotti Owens, the Ada County coroner, said in her autopsy report that Darfler lost control of his motorcycle, left the road, and crashed into a telephone pole.

The toxicology report on Darfler is still pending and may take weeks for results to get into the coroner's office.

The Boise Police Department is still investigating the crash.