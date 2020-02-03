Boise man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Eagle Road

Officials said he was wearing a helmet when the accident happened.

BOISE, Idaho — A man who died in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened on Eagle Road on Friday night has been identified by the Ada County Coroner.

The 63-year-old man was identified as Thomas R. Shirk of Boise.

The coroner's office determined he died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of Eagle Road and Baldcypress Street in Meridian at about 7 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Meridian Police Department.

Shirk was pronounced dead at about 9:30 p.m. the coroner's office said.

