BOISE - A Boise man could be in some hot water after officials say he poached a sturgeon.

Idaho Fish and Game say 32-year-old Michael Melton caught this fish below the Swan Falls Dam on the Snake River earlier this month.

They say another angler told Melton that all sturgeon fishing on the river was catch and release only. But Melton ignored the warning and left.

Officials eventually tracked him down after the angler called the Citizens Against Poaching hotline and gave them a good description.

Melton was cited for possession of a white sturgeon during a closed season.

If found guilty, his fishing license would be suspended.

