Boise man arrested after six-year-old hit by car

Boise Police say evidence shows the man went to a nearby gas station immediately after the crash and into the bathroom before returning to the scene.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have charged a Boise man with felony injury to a child after the child was hit by a car while crossing the street.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and North Cloverdale Road.

Boise Police say 47-year-old Thomas Landon was on a bike with a six-year-old on a bike behind him.

Police say Landon crossed the street first, then directed the child to cross the street.

That’s when the child was hit by a car.

The driver who hit the child immediately stopped to help before paramedics arrived.

Boise Police say evidence shows Landon went to a nearby gas station immediately after the crash and into the bathroom before returning to the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Landon was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searchin‘ 'KT’B'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Searc‘ ‘KT’B’ and clic‘ ‘Get’ to download.