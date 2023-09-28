Boise man arrested after six-year-old hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have charged a Boise man with felony injury to a child after the child was hit by a car while crossing the street.
It happened Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and North Cloverdale Road.
Boise Police say 47-year-old Thomas Landon was on a bike with a six-year-old on a bike behind him.
Police say Landon crossed the street first, then directed the child to cross the street.
That’s when the child was hit by a car.
The driver who hit the child immediately stopped to help before paramedics arrived.
Boise Police say evidence shows Landon went to a nearby gas station immediately after the crash and into the bathroom before returning to the scene.
The child was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Landon was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searchin‘ 'KT’B'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Searc‘ ‘KT’B’ and clic‘ ‘Get’ to download.