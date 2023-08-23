Redevelopment being planned for Lusk District near Boise State campus

The Idaho State Board of Education gave the university the green light to enter an agreement with the City of Boise to redevelop the Lusk District.

BOISE, Idaho — As Boise State University rings in the new school year, it's preparing for changes on and near campus.

The Idaho State Board of Education gave several projects at Boise State the green light during their meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the state board approved two agreements between the university and the City of Boise, both relating to the Lusk District off 9th Street near the west side of campus.

The State Board of Education approved Boise State and the City of Boise entering a Joint Powers Agreement that will outline how the city and university will work to redevelop the Lusk District for housing, parking, retail and service uses.

During the meeting, Boise State University Associate Vice President for Campus Operations, Drew Alexander, said the 5-acre site could have as many as 500 housing units, and offers flexible zoning regulations. In addition to housing, one of the university's goals of redevelopment is placemaking and the student experience.

The state board also approved Boise State's plan to sell University Park Apartments in the Lusk District to the City of Boise for $8.14 million. The city will lease the apartments to the university through June 2024 so they can continue to be used as student housing.

We expect to hear more details from Boise State and the City of Boise about the Lusk District and its future plans on Monday.

Wednesday's Idaho State Board of Education meeting also provided an update for Bronco football fans.

Boise State has had a vision to create an Athletics Master Village on campus. That plan includes an expansion of the north end zone at Albertsons Stadium. The expansion would include premium seating options with field level, loge boxes and club seats, as well as general seating. It would also add a dining facility for student athletes.

The state board on Wednesday approved an increase in the planning and design budget of the north end zone expansion. The ceiling of the planning and design budget was doubled from $2.5 million to $5 million. Funds for the planning and design budget come from athletics reserves.

The university said the extra budget will help them avoid delays if costs exceed projections.

The overall costs of the expansion are estimated to be between $32 million and $40 million. The state board will still need to approve construction.

