Boise public libraries to reopen on limited basis

BOISE, Idaho — All Boise Public Library locations will reopen with new hours and limited capacity later this month.

The reopening starts on Monday, Sept. 28. Curbside pickup options will remain available, and readers are encouraged to use the contactless option if possible.

Walk-in hours will be expanded for all locations. Visitors will be asked to wait outside if a location reaches its capacity.

"With a wide variety of safety protocols in place, we are confident that we can expand services on a limited basis while keeping both our staff and community healthy and safe," said Interim Director Kristine Miller. "We recognize that there may be folks in our community who are not able to access our resources digitally, so we felt it was important to offer some in-person browsing hours to better meet the needs of our community."

Face masks and physical distancing will be required at all locations. Browsing time will be limited to 20 minutes per visitor, while computer usage will be limited to 45-minute sessions.

The walk-in hours are as follows:

• Main Library from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 am. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

• Neighborhood Branches from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Curbside pickup hours will remain at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.