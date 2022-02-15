Boise Latte Art Winter 2022 Grand Finals at Push & Pour

More than 20 local coffee shops are involved in the event, which aims to provide local baristas with more education, job and career opportunities.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Latte Art Winter 2022 Grand Finals will feature local baristas and coffee shops from around the Treasure Valley in the "Latte Art Throwdown" at Push & Pour this Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

More than 20 local coffee shops are involved in the event, which aims to provide local baristas with more education, job, and career opportunities.

The Grand Finals event has been a culmination of the last five months, with two qualifying rounds that were previously held in October and December of last year.

Boise Latte Art (BLA) says its goal within the community is to provide a healthy form of competition for baristas and give them something to work towards. Eventually, the group would like to provide classes and training to everyone in the community, regardless of skill and resource materials and education.

The group also wants to promote buying coffee locally, bringing awareness and support to the roasters and farmers in the area, along with the local coffee shops.

More than 64% of Americans drink coffee, according to BLA, which is why they aim to provide the best local coffee to our community.

"The story behind the cup deserves to be shared and enjoyed," the group said in a press release, "we understand that bigger named coffee companies can give you exactly what you want, but local coffee shops would love the opportunity to serve everyone a cup of coffee made with the care and dedication that the coffee and customer deserve."

