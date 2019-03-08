BOISE, Idaho — Three years ago, several homes on Alto Via Court and Strata Via Place near Table Rock in Boise were damaged by a slow-moving landslide.



The houses eventually slid off their foundations and broke apart. Since then, some of the homes were demolished and others have sat empty.



Recently, five parcels affected by the landslide went up for auction and sales were finalized Thursday night.

There are five lots. One is on Strata Via Place and the other four are on Alto Via Court. These four parcels of land sit in that landslide zone.



One parcel at 143 North Alto Via is the one that was sold at auction.



KTVB went by the property on Friday. The roads are closed and homes left standing in the area sit empty.



Many are damaged, run-down with broken windows and pushed off their foundations.



Homes in the Alto Via Court area before the 2016 landslide were valued at more than half a million dollars.



The parcel that sold at 143 Alto Cia was valued in 2015 at $575,000.

After the slide, the Ada County Assessor's Office says the land was considered unbuildable and there became no taxable value on the property.

It sold at auction this week for $28,100.



Four other properties in the area received multiple bids ranging from a minimum of about $5,000 to $23,000.

A parcel at 270 N. Strata Via Place received the most bids at 70, with a winning bid of $65,000. But the winning bidder didn't pay by the deadline.



According to the county, the parcels that didn't sell can still be sold by the county or the land could be granted to the state, federal government or a historical society.



The parcel that did sell was sold to a man named Alan Ko.

We have been unable to locate him so we don't know what he plans to do with the property.