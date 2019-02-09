BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley workers and their families gathered together Monday to celebrate Labor Day with a sunny BBQ at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.

The event, hosted by the Boise Central Trades and Labor Council, has been a local tradition 39 years running, according to the group's president Leland Heinbach.

"It's always just been a way to celebrate workers," Heinbach said.

The picnic featured hotdogs and hamburgers, a chance to socialize, and face-painting and a bounce house for the kids. Heinbach said candidates from both political parties were also invited to grab a bite to eat at the BBQ and spend some time talking with the workers.

"Our hope is that people will learn who they're actually voting for, versus just a straight parting line, really get to know what these people stand for," he said.

The Boise Central Trades and Labor Council is also planning to build a permanent memorial in the park to honor workers killed on the job.