Employers looking to hire at Boise job fair on Tuesday

The hiring event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Boise Holiday Inn.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor is encouraging job seekers to attend a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Boise Holiday Inn, located at 2970 W. Elder Street, near the Boise Airport.



There are plenty of job openings in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, customer service, retail sales, hospitality and healthcare for such jobs as direct support professionals, route drivers, and packaging and warehouse workers.



Employers participating in the job fair are Holiday Inn, Scentsy, Sorrento Lactalis, DIRECTV, Amazon, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Truckstop.com, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Durham Bus, Guerdon and more.

Job seekers should bring resumes and be prepared to meet and interview with employers. You can find resume and interviewing tips on the Department of Labor's website.

More information on job fairs and hiring events throughout the state can be found on the department's calendar of events.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: