Idaho Transportation Dept. to close I-84 for repairs

ITD says to expect overnight closures of I-84 in Caldwell and Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department will be temporarily closing Interstate 84 to repair potholes and rough pavement.

"The harsh winter weather we've had lately is causing the older pavement to deteriorate," said Andrew Linder, ITD project manager, in a press release. "We are acting quickly to keep driving conditions smooth and safe over the winter."

A detour through Caldwell Boulevard will be in effect late Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 11-12. Westbound traffic will be closed Tuesday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Eastbound traffic will close Wednesday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The affected area will be from 10th Avenue in Caldwell by exit 28 to Karcher Road in Nampa by exit 33.

ITD is planning to build new travel lanes in the median of I-84 in Canyon County while the existing pavement is reconstructed. Traffic will be rerouted to the new pavement in the spring and summer of 2022 until the project is completed in 2023.

These changes are a part of Governor Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" project and will also include an environmental study for future expansion between the Idaho 44 and Centennial Way interchanges near Caldwell.

Funding for construction has not been identified, but will be included in the "Leading Idaho" transportation funding.

To request text message updates about other major traffic impacts, text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-ITD-84CC. For more details about the I-84 expansion in Canyon County, visit itdprojects.org/84corridor or listen to the monthly Drive Idaho podcast.

