Tort claim seeks damages for trucker who died in fiery Boise I-84 crash in 2018

BOISE, Idaho — Seven Idaho government bodies now face another tort claim stemming from a quadruple fatal crash in June 2018 on Interstate 84, this one asking for $2 million.

The Idaho Press reports attorney Joe Frick filed the claim on June 16, on behalf of Illya Tsar, 42, a trucker who was among the four people who died in the June 16, 2018, crash. The tort claim also lists Daniel Tsar, of Portland, Oregon, as a claimant, although it does not explain the relationship between Daniel and Illya Tsar. The claim lists as defendants:

The State of Idaho

The Idaho Transportation Department

The Idaho State Police

Ada County

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office

The Ada County Highway District

The City of Boise

On the night of the crash, Tsar, who worked for Krujex Transport Corporation, was delivering a shipment for Albertsons when he approached a construction zone on I-84 near the Cloverdale overpass. According to the Idaho State Police, Tsar rear-ended a 2008 Jeep Wrangler with three members of the U.S. Air Force inside — Carlos Johnson, 23, Karlie Westall, 21, and Lawrence Manlapit III, 26. The crash — which involved five other vehicles — sparked a massive fire and killed Tsar and all three U.S. airmen.

The initial investigation from the Idaho State Police concluded it was Tsar’s “inattention” that caused the crash, which also severely damaged the Cloverdale overpass and required it to be rebuilt.

But in court documents, hearings and interviews since then, some have questioned whether the construction zone was set up properly, and whether drivers, such as Illya Tsar, had enough time to slow and change lanes as they approached it. At least two drivers spoke with the Idaho Press in the days after the crash and shared their own concerns about how the construction zone had been set up. One of them had even called police with their worries, roughly 24 hours before the crash occurred.

This month’s claim made on Tsar’s behalf is the latest in a litany of legal actions the crash spawned. In late 2018, the family members of the three airmen killed, one of the other drivers involved, and Krujex Transport Corporation all filed tort claims against the Idaho Transportation Department and other agencies.

A tort claim isn’t a lawsuit, but it often precedes one. Tort claims are a written demand to recover money damages from a governmental entity, its employees and/or its representatives alleging misconduct. Tort law requires that the agency involved must respond within three months. If the agency does not respond to or rejects the claim then the claimant may sue the agency.

In April 2019, attorneys representing Manlapit’s family did file a lawsuit in Idaho’s 4th Judicial District, naming the Idaho Transportation Department, the Idaho State Police, and other entities as well. That case has been set for trial in August 2021, with attorneys scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

