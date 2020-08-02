Dozens of people run through downtown Boise for the 7th annual Cupid's Undie Run

Locals braved the cold weather to raise awareness and money for Children's Tumor Foundation.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, dozens of people paraded around downtown Boise and braved cold temperatures in their underwear for the seventh annual Cupid's Undie Run.

The mile-long course was created in an effort to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Each runner's entry fee goes towards the Children's Tumor Foundation, and organizers say the whole point is to get people's attention.

"If you seen us, we do this every year. It is a blast, it is the best winter party ever so just come out and have a good time," Jerry Thompson, the organizer of Cupid's Undie Run, told KTVB. "It's a good time, great people watching and an excellent time to be outside."

In addition to Boise, Cupid's Undie Run will take place in 37 other cities across the United States.