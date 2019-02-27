BOISE, Idaho — It was a packed house at Tuesday's Boise City Council meeting as dozens of community members weighed in on plans to move The Cabin, a historic building in downtown Boise that now houses a literary arts center.

The Cabin was built in the 1930s and its possible relocation is part of plans for a new downtown library.

Many who spoke at Tuesday's meeting felt that moving the building to the east side of Julia Davis Park would be the best solution.

The Historic Preservation Commission did not like that idea because members worry that's too close to the floodplain.

On one side of the issue, some community members worry that moving the Cabin will damage its historical value. They believe it should remain on its original site.

"City parks are parks - not boneyards for now five historic buildings with no place left to go," said David Klinger. "Julia Davis Park should no longer be treated as Boise's land of broken toys."

On the other side of the debate, many spoke in favor of moving it because they say it would actually be better for the Cabin in the long run, because it would allow for more parking and space for visitors, as well as room for growth.

One community member also said moving the building would ensure it did not get overshadowed and overlooked by the new library.

“I want the cabin to have a beautiful place with easy access and lots of parking and I don’t how we can do that on the site that they are,” said one member of the library board.

Dan Fink, a local rabbi, said he experienced a similar situation when his synagogue had to move locations. He said the move actually better reflected the history of the building by moving.

“I think the Cabin, too, would better serve its original location and its original purpose by moving it,” Fink said.

The president of the Cabin board added that the building's current location is costly to upkeep.

Other community members told the Council they didn't care whether the Cabin was moved or not, but wanted the members to make a decision soon so the library project could move forward.

All who spoke about the new library agreed it is desperately needed for the city of Boise - and sooner rather than later.

"This is a big investment but it's one that I think will really enrich the community in ways that they can't quite see yet," Mike Turner said.

Members of the library board told the Council not yet having a final decision was hurting fundraising efforts for the new library.

"I think in order to get a great library, you need to move the Cabin," said another community member.

The City Council was not required to make a decision Tuesday night but does hope to have one very soon.