Boise Holiday Parade returns to in-person Christmas celebration Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 Boise Holiday Parade is set to bring the holiday spirit to downtown Boise Saturday morning with locally-built floats, dance teams, choirs and bands from Treasure Valley schools, impressive cars and more.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. MT Saturday at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and North 10th Street.

Participants head down Jefferson Street past Cecil D. Andrus Park, before a quick turn on North 4th Street brings the parade back the opposite direction on West Bannock Street.

The Boise Holiday Parade is free to attend, with chairs and blankets encouraged for a comfortable holiday experience. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so arrive early for the best view!

If you are unable to attend in-person Saturday, you can watch the parade live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app, starting at 10 a.m. MT.

KTVB's Maggie O'Mara, Justin Corr and Doug Petcash will provide live coverage of the Boise Holiday Parade.

Larry Gebert's family is serving as this year's grand marshal.

For families in downtown Boise Saturday, the parade will have two lost child stations set up on Jefferson Street between 11th Street and 10th Street, and at Cecil D. Andrus Park along Jefferson Street.

The 2022 Boise Holiday Parade is sponsored by KTVB Channel 7, Bronco Motors, American Harvest Organic Vodka, Morgan Health Centers, Higgins & Rutledge Insurance, D&B Supply, Idaho United Credit Union, Curtis Clean Sweep, Republic Services, Stan's Golf Cars, the City of Boise, Signs and Designs 2 Fit and the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Funding for the parade is provided through sponsors, participant entry fees and donations. To make a donation to the Boise Holiday Parade, click here.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show with Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will air immediately following the parade Saturday.

