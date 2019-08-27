BOISE, Idaho — Boise High School's "welcome rock" is going on the auction block.



It's part of the effort to update the school's mascot, which is changing from Boise Braves to Boise Brave.



The Boise School Board unanimously approved the name change earlier this month.

The name change came after the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes sent a letter to the state requesting that all Native American mascots be banned from Idaho public schools.

The Boise School District is taking sealed bids for the “welcome rock” until 10 a.m. on September 4.



Proceeds from the sale will be used to enhance Boise High's Native American curriculum.