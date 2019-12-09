BOISE, Idaho — After dropping the "S" from their mascot, Boise High School is in the process of dropping everything with their old logo.



For example, since the Boise Braves became the Boise Brave, the "welcome rock" outside of the school just wouldn't work.



But destroying it seemed extreme, so last month they put the rock up for auction. And last week they got a winning bid of $5,277.

While we weren't told where the rock will be headed, we do know the money raised from its sale will go towards the school's Native American studies classes.

