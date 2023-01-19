Section of Boise Greenbelt closing Monday for lighting project

The Boise Greenbelt will be closed between the Old Timer's Shelter in Ann Morrison Park and 9th Street beginning Monday, Jan. 23, while path lighting is installed.

BOISE, Idaho — A popular stretch of the Boise River Greenbelt is closing Monday, Jan. 23, as construction begins on Boise Parks and Recreation's lighting project.

Parks and rec plans to add pedestrian lighting from the Old Timer's Shelter in Ann Morrison Park to the 9th Street pedestrian bridge, on the south side of the greenbelt.

Best case scenario, the stretch will be closed until construction is completed in March. A greenbelt detour is planned over Ann Morrison Park's Pioneer bridge and the South 8th Street bridge.

Boise Parks and Recreation plans to mark the detour with signs for pedestrians. A map of the updated route during construction is shown below:

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the lighting project brings "safety improvements" to the popular stretch of pathway.

“We know this section of the Boise River Greenbelt is a popular stretch for people commuting to work, getting to and from class, and recreating near downtown,” Holloway said. “While the closure is a temporary inconvenience, the safety and experience of users is our priority. The new lighting will increase safety for people traveling through the area in the evenings and early mornings.”

To follow City of Boise updates on the lighting improvement project, click here.

A one-day closure for tree maintenance on the Boise River Greenbelt was scheduled for Thursday between Orchard Street and Garden Street. However, the work has been canceled due to wintry weather conditions. City officials will notify the public when maintenance is rescheduled.

Monday's construction is the lone closure planned along the greenbelt.

