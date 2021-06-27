Section of the Boise Greenbelt to close on Sunday night

The closure will begin on Sunday night at 8 p.m. and will end on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — A section of the Boise Greenbelt will be closed on Sunday night and through Monday morning as part of multiple replacement projects planned for the summer.

The Baybrook Court Bridge located off Baybrook Court near East Parkcenter Boulevard will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and is expected to reopen on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Concrete near the beginning of the bridge needs to be replaced to minimize impacts to Greenbelt users.

The north side of the Greenbelt, which runs along the Warm Springs Golf Course, will still be open. Boise Parks and Rec is asking users to plan accordingly if the closure will affect their walking or bike route.

Boise Parks and Recreation issued a map of alternate routes that can be used by recreationists until construction is complete:

More information about Greenbelt improvement projects planned for this summer can be found here.

Watch more Local News: