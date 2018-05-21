BOISE - For the past three decades, a Boise nonprofit group has put together a golf tournament to benefit local families dealing with childhood cancer.

Known as the Friendship Scramble, the event raises money throughout the day and then gives it to a deserving - and unsuspecting - family.

On Saturday, three-year-old Camdynn Jackson was the star of the 2018 Friendship Scramble.

Diagnosed as a baby with rare form of bone cancer, she and her family arrived in a stretch limo thinking they were helping raise money for cancer research.

Then during the post-tournament awards ceremony, the announcement was made that over $22,000 was raised to help Camdynn and her family.

"I really appreciate it," Camdynn's mom, Ashton Jackson, told the crowd. "(It) means a lot that people can reach out in a community like this and help a family that has gone through what a lot of of people don't understand - being in a hospital for years."

Saturday's event was the 32nd year for the Friendship Scramble, which has given out more than $500,000 over the years.

© 2018 KTVB