Boise gets more national spotlight in the 'Insider'

We read another national story about how great Boise is so you don't have to.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is a report from NBC Bay Area, stating that with Boise's home prices, "If you're gonna move to Boise, do it now."

Stop us if you've heard this before - Boise is getting more national love and attention from a major publication that hypes up the City of Trees' affordable housing and a lively downtown scene.

This time, the Insider's Sophie-Claire Hoeller, who is originally from New York, spent five days in Boise and wrote about what surprised her the most, which included a lively downtown area that can be eerily empty too. Don't ask how these two things can be true at the same time.

Hoeller explained how downtown Boise has plenty of hip coffee shops, few chains downtown, reasonable prices compared to New York City, how Boise is both urban and suburban, how locals are eager to talk and bemoan rising housing prices, the number of Californians living here, and other topics.

The most shocking thing brought up in this feature was it states that Boise's median home price was $221,475 - which is, uh, definitely not accurate. Boise's median home sales price in December 2019 was $350,000, a 75% increase from 2014 to 2019. If you're looking for an affordable home outside of Boise, good luck. From January 2019 to January 2020, the average price for a new home in Ada County jumped $58,000 to $450,518.

If anyone does find a home in Boise for $221,475, please contact me, I'm currently looking for a new shoebox to live in.

