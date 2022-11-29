Boise gets into the ‘swing of things’ with Topgolf opener

Players aim at on-field targets from 60 hitting bays, and technology tracks the flight of the ball. Topgolf Boise also has miniature golf, cornhole and a full bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Ever since visiting the Topgolf in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Elijah Chatraw hoped Topgolf found its way to Boise.

Chatraw’s wish came true – Topgolf Boise, located along Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit, officially opened on Monday after 10 months of construction.

“I’ve been waiting for Topgolf for a very long time,” Chatraw said. “It’s pretty fun.”

Players aim at on-field targets from 60 hitting bays, and technology tracks the flight of the ball. Operations director Bjorn Carlson said scoring just depends on what game people choose.

“You can play Angry Birds; we have a game called Jewel Jam as well,” Carlson said. “That’s what makes it fun for all ages.”

The Boise location employs about 300 people. On opening day, they had more than 150 reservations. Since then, Carlson said there has been a steady stream of visitors.

There are several other activities in addition to the 60 hitting bays. Topgolf Boise has a nine-hole miniature golf course, cornhole and a full bar.

Carlson said Topgolf tries to build new locations in up-and-coming areas and has been looking at Boise for a while. There are no specific population requirements.

“It’s more just finding a good spot in a growing community where there’s a lot of interest,” Carlson said.

That is certainly the case for the Chatraw family. Jason Chatraw has lived in Boise for 15 years. Seeing Topgolf come to town is a highlight, he said.

“It’s fun to see how Boise has grown and all the cool, new things that are coming in that you don’t necessarily get in a smaller market like this,” Jason Chatraw said.

Abby Yarno agreed.

“[This location] was dirt a few years ago,” Yarno said. “It’s cool to be like ‘oh this is a whole new town basically.’”

There have been some complaints about the lights at Top Golf being too bright and distracting drivers on I-84. Carlson said the lights were not calibrated correctly when they were first installed.

The issue has since been fixed, and the lights now aim correctly out onto the field. He said they are in compliance with state and city requirements.

Jason Chatraw said Topgolf is a great activity for the family and compared the activity to bowling.

“Not everybody is world-class golfers in our family,” Jason Chatraw said. “So, this gives us something that we can do. Even if you’re not very good at golf, it can make you feel like you’re good at golf.”

Watch more Local News: