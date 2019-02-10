BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Dave Bieter says he will create an advisory group to address the impact of short-term rentals on neighborhoods and housing affordability.

The announcement came after more than 1,200 Boiseans responded to a two-week online survey about proposed changes to short-term rental policies.

Under the new policy Boise is considering, any short-term rental would need city approval and to follow city code. In addition, the property owner would need to live at that address to rent it out through a service like Airbnb, and only one short-term rental would be allowed per property.

"The feedback we've received from Boiseans illustrates how complex this issue is," Bieter said in a statement. "Some believe short-term rentals have adverse effects on neighborhood character and Boise's housing market, while others feel individuals should be able to manage their property as they see fit. As Boise continues to thrive, it is our duty to strike a balance between these two viewpoints so we maintain affordable long-term rental housing options while preserving individual property rights."

About 67 percent of those who answered the survey, opposed those policies going into place. Twenty-eight percent were for the possible changes, while the remaining five percent had no opinion or wanted more information.

The survey closed on Friday.

'The advisory group will be tasked with making recommendations to the Boise City Council, and will include local residents, neighborhood leaders, property owners and realtors.

"Protecting our neighborhoods and doing everything we can on housing affordability is crucial, but we want to make sure our ultimate path forward makes sense for the entire community," Mayor Bieter said. "Hundreds of Boiseans with a wide range of viewpoints have engaged with us around this issue over the past two years. I look forward to continuing this discussion as we look for the right balance."

