Multiple trails in Boise Foothills damaged due to muddy conditions

Ridge to Rivers said foot traffic on trails such as Hippy Shake, Tram and Heroes in the Boise Foothills could create "irreparable conditions come springtime."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation leaders are concerned with possible "detrimental" damage within the Ridge to Rivers trail system as continued warm winter weather creates muddy paths in the Boise Foothills.

Ridge to Rivers on Thursday said trails such as Hippy Shake, Tram and Heroes are experiencing human-caused harm following recent rain and snow. With temperatures expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 40's through next week in Boise, officials are considering more seasonal trail closures.

Old Pen Trail at Table Rock Reserve and the lower portion of the Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve were closed in November to prevent further damage due to muddy conditions. The seasonal closures are expected to last through mid-March and users are asked to stay out of signed and fenced areas.

With overnight lows generally above 32°, Ridge to Rivers is concerned the use of muddy trails could create "irreparable conditions come springtime."

“To avoid further closures this season, we need the cooperation of our community," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. "Remember – if you are leaving tracks or stepping off the trail to avoid mud, it’s time to turn back.”

Photos of the damage on Hippy Shake, Tram and Heroes trails are shown below:

Trail users are asked to stick to sandy or all-weather paths as above-freezing temperatures continue. Those using trails in the Boise Foothills can find reports daily on the Ridge to Rivers Facebook page, website and the recently-launched interactive map.

In November, Boise Parks and Recreation created a real-time trail condition tool to help the public avoid muddy trails that can be damaged this time of year. To learn more, click here.

