Downtown Boise's First Thursday Event Guide

Fill the night with local food, drinks and live music.

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise is hosting First Thursday events tonight as a way to experience Boise’s local art, restaurant, brewery and music scene.

The following events are organized by category.

Art

Art Source Gallery - 1516 W. Grove St.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The gallery will be showcasing the 20th Annual Juried Exhibition and an award ceremony for artists who entered their 2 or 3 dimensional art.

The Basque Museum & Cultural Center - 611 W. Grove St.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Enjoy free admission all day. Be sure to check out the new items in the store from a Basque Country trip!

Boise Art Glass - 1124 W. Front St.

4 - 9 p.m.

Create your own terrariums at Boise Art Glass. This is a beginner friendly, 30 minute class. Admission is $75.00 per person. Call 208-345-1825 to schedule a class.

Boise Art Museum (BAM) - 670 S. Julia Davis Drive

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Today’s admission is “pay what you can." Learn about BAM’s new exhibition: “Katazome Today: Migrations of Japanese Art.”

Delia Dante Gallery & Fire Fusion Studio - 1322 W. Main St.

5 - 9 p.m.

New gallery exhibits and free admission.

Food

Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery - 610 W. Grove St.

4 - 6 p.m.

Enjoy happy hour cocktails and food on the Basque block in downtown Boise.

Dawson Taylor Downtown Coffee House - 219 N. 8th St.

5 - 7 p.m.

Join Dawson Taylor on the patio for a special cold brew and some visitors from the Idaho Conservation League

Green Acres Food Truck Park - 1401 Shoreline Drive

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Enjoy food trucks, live music and yard games on the Greenbelt all day long. Live music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Green’s Market - 1100 W. Idaho St.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Enjoy lunch and 15% off all bottles of wine all day long.

Leku Ona - 117 S. 6th St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Enjoy half off select appetizers and $3 Sangria’s and Kalimotxos.

Solid Grill & Bar - 405 S. 8th St.

4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Come in for happy hour, live music, half off wines by the glass, draft beers and well drinks.

Breweries/Bar

Barbarian Downtown Beer Bar - 1022 W Main St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Barbarian Downtown Beer Bar will be releasing fresh batches of their Gose Bang Bang! sour and Grapefruit Radler.

DT Plays at Boise Brewing - 521 W. Broad St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Come play yard games and experience award-winning beers brewed on-site.

Cactus Bar - 517 W. Main St

7 - 9 p.m.

Join Cactus Bar for Bingo, drinks and prizes.

Humpin’ Hannah’s - 621 W. Main St.

5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Dance with DJ’s and enjoy $3 drinks all night. No cover.

Liquid Lounge - 405 S. 8th St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Come in for giveaways, drink specials and happy hour until 6 p.m.

Meriwether Cider House - 224 N. 9th St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to create their own pressed flower bookmarks and enjoy local art available for purchase within the cider house.

Ochos Wine Bar - 515 W. Idaho St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Come to First Thursday Flamenco and enjoy a live performance from Cuadro Nuevo at 6 p.m. This will be a 21+ event.

SCORIA - Tasting Room - 111 S. 10th St.

1 - 7 p.m.

Come taste the new 2020 Estate Blend or the choice of a flight or glass of Idaho estate-grown wines.

Silly Birch - 507 W. Main St.

3 - 8 p.m.

Enjoy happy hour and a live DJ tonight.

Music and Dance

Roving Live Music by Rhodes Hull’s Magic Band - Downtown Boise

5 - 9 p.m.

Rhodes Hull will be touring the streets of downtown, playing live music for the public.

Live Music by Txantxangorriak - Downtown Boise

5 - 9 p.m.

Enjoy live, Basque music at various locations on the streets of downtown Boise.

Live Performances by The Oinkari Dancers - Downtown Boise

5 - 9 p.m.

Enjoy live, Basque dance performances from The Oinkari Dancers throughout downtown.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Boise - 1511 W. Main St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Sign up for a mini group dance lesson from 7:15 p.m. - 8 p.m., or a studio tour from 5 - 9 p.m.

JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place) - 1000 Myrtle St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Join JUMP for Connect on the Deck, drinks, community conversation, live music and the slides!

Treefort Music Hall - 722 W. Broad St.

4 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Treefort Music Hall will be featuring two music groups and re-opening their rooftop lounge, The Hap Hap from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Music Hall doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.

Shop

Boise Chamber Gift Shop and Visit Boise Information Center - 1101 W. Front St.

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Receive 10% off your purchase today and receive one free pour at Hilton Garden Inn or one coupon for Panera from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Bronco Shop at City Center - 777 W. Main St.

5 - 8 p.m.

Summer sale including 30% off Women’s Apparel and 25% off Hydroflask. In story only.

City Peanut Shop - 803 W. Bannock St.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

City Peanut will be serving three curated beers and three nuts from local breweries. Enjoy 10% off all drinks all day.

JD’s Bodega - 161 N. Capitol Blvd

5 - 9 p.m.

Lost Grove Brewery will be serving free tastings of their local beers alongside free popcorn and pinball.

Re-POP Gifts - 210 N. 10th St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Visit Re-POP Gifts for a chance to see their featured artist, Spooky Dinosaur for a free signing event.

The Record Exchange - 1105 W. Idaho St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Local music group Roller Dome will be performing their new album at the Record Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m. The in-store event is free for all ages.

Sunrise Electric Bicycles - 733 S. Pioneer St.

5 - 9 p.m.

Enter into a free bike and beer giveaway from Sunrise Electric Bicycles and Payette Brewing.

History

Erma Hayman House - 617 Ash St.

5 - 8 p.m.

Visit the Erma Hayman House for a look inside the history behind Erma Hayman, her house and the River Street Neighborhood. Admission is free.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.