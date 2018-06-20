BOISE - This time last year, the river was still too dangerous to float - and while this season hasn't officially started some are taking advantage of what they hope will be a more normal season.

"I'm really excited," said Boise resident Susan Campbell. "The water is a little bit cold but that didn't stop us. It was pretty free of debris, there were some logs sticking out that you had to be careful of."

Over the last few days, the Boise Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Dive Team has been up and down the river breaking up hazards like logs, trees, debris, and tree limbs.

"Unless you're really good at tubing and know how to steer and get away from that you're probably going to get pushed into that kind of debris," said Paul Roberts, division chief of special operations with the Boise Fire Department.

While they try to get to every hazard, they do have to be aware of the fish habitat in the river.

"We don't just arbitrarily go and cut things down and move things out of the river," said Roberts. "We really try to take a coordinated look collectively at all the hazards that are out there for float season."

A danger that the Dive Team can't prevent that everyone should be aware of: the river itself.

"That water is very cold and so if you're not a very good swimmer and you don't have a flotation device on there and you get into trouble on that river you may succumb to the river because of the coldness and its effect on the body and your ability to swim," Roberts said.

He said you should make sure you have life jackets on while on the river.

"No matter how much we mitigate this, this is a natural river and it has a lot of hazards in there that the public needs to be very conscious of," said Roberts.

We do not have an official start date for this float season, but Roberts says officials are keeping an eye on river flows. They expect the river cleanup to continue through this week.

