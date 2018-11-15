BOISE — Hundreds of kids in Boise have brand-new coats - all thanks to Boise firefighters.

On Thursday, members of the Boise Firefighters Local 149 unit brought the Boise State-themed fire truck to 10 schools in the Boise and West Ada school districts as part of 2018 Operation Warm.

Every year for the last six years, Local 149 union members fundraise all year long to purchase new coats for kids who may not otherwise have one.

"We fundraise here in the community, and 96 cents of every dollar that we fundraise for here in the community, we buy brand new coats, American-made coats, and give them to kids here in the Boise Independent School District," Matt, Lutz, senior firefighter and paramedic with the Boise Fire Department, said.

The department said that Operation Warm is more than just being able to give a kid a new coat. It's about the pride that comes along with it.

And by the looks on their faces on Thursday, those kids were beaming with pride.

