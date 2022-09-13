Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser

Proceeds from calendar sales go to community assistance funds.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling.

Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.

"Through that money that we've raised, we have the ability to give up to $500 to any family in need. So coming up, we have a new school year started and we've been able to help over 50 families just in the Boise School District with back to school needs," said Ethan Danielson, a Community Assistance Fund board member.

The calendar is just one way they raise money for the fund. They also host a fashion show and get donations through local businesses.

"We put tires on people's cars that need them. We fix plumbing issues in people's houses after we've gone on calls. It's almost selfish for us because it feels so good, you're helping out the community,” Danielson said.

The calendar is now available to purchase for $25 on their website. Firefighters also will also be signing the calendars and taking pictures at the Hyde Park Street Fair happening Friday through Sunday, September 16-18, in Camel's Back Park.

