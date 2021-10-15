Boise firefighter hospitalized after being found unconscious in a fire truck

When crews arrived at the scene of a reported fire in Boise, one firefighter was found unresponsive and unconscious in the fire engine.

BOISE, Idaho — One firefighter from the Boise Fire Department is now in stable condition in a local hospital after he was found unconscious and unresponsive inside of a fire engine.

According to officials from the Boise Fire Department, fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on W. Williams Street, which is just off of Broadway and Boise avenues in Boise. When the fire crew arrived at the scene, one firefighter was found unresponsive and unconscious in the fire engine.

The firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the firefighter to lose consciousness.

In a press release, Boise Fire Cheif Mark Neimeyer said the man, his family and members of the fire department will be in their thoughts and will continue to be supported.

"This is the type of call you hope to never receive but we are grateful for his fellow firefighters, staff at Ada County Paramedics, and staff at St. Luke's who were quick to respond and provide initial and ongoing lifesaving care," Fire Chief Niemeyer said in the statement.

Officials from the Boise Fire Department did not state why the firefighter was found unresponsive.

Watch more Local News: