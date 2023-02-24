Garage fire forces family from West Boise home

Earlier this evening Firefighters extinguished a house fire on W Pattie St. Fire crews arrived on scene to a single story home with a garage fully involved in fire. First arriving crews had the fire knocked down within 5 minutes, while the next arriving crews searched the house for victims. Firefighters rescued one cat from inside the home, and one victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No injuries to firefighters or any of the other occupants were reported. The family is displaced from their home and the Local 149 Burnout Fund is assisting them with any immediate needs. The cat was safely returned to its owner. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental from a vehicle inside the garage. #BoiseFire #BFDMissionStrong