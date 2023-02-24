x
Garage fire forces family from West Boise home

The Boise Fire Dept. says one person was treated for minor injuries -- and firefighters rescued a cat -- at the home on West Pattie Street.

BOISE, Idaho — A West Boise family is displaced from their home but otherwise not seriously hurt after a fire Thursday night on West Pattie Street, located off of North Five Mile Road south of McMillan, the Boise Fire Department said in a statement accompanying video on Facebook.

The fire broke out in the garage of a single-story home. The first crew of firefighters who arrived knocked the flames down within five minutes, according to the fire department.

The next crew at the scene searched the house for people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the fire department said. Firefighters also rescued a cat from inside the house. No other family members or firefighters were injured.

The Boise Fire Department said the fire appears to be accidental, starting from a vehicle inside the garage. The fire department has not yet specified what kind of vehicle it was.

The Boise Firefighters' Local 149 Burnout Fund is assisting the family with immediate needs, as they could not stay in their home after the fire.

