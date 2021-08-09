Boise Fire rescue team saves man from excavator that fell into a 25-foot deep trench

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — A technical rescue team from the Boise Fire Department pulled a man from an excavator that fell into a 25-foot deep trench at a construction site.

According to officials, Boise fire responded to an industrial accident on Franklin Road in Boise at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived, they found a man trapped in the dozer.

The fire department's technical rescue team, which has about 30 firefighters with enhanced training, was called out to the accident. The team was tasked with safely hoisting the injured man from the trench.

Battalion Chief Aaron Hummel said that the members of the technical rescue team "have received additional training for these types of incredibly difficult and precarious scenarios."

“When dealing with trench or confined space rescues, it is oftentimes would-be rescuers who find themselves in trouble trying to help. That is one of the reasons the City is committed to and always has highly trained rescue firefighters on duty," he added.

Fire crews and Ada County Paramedics treated the man, officials said, and he was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what injuries the man suffered. Officials did not release any identifying information about the man.

In addition to the technical rescue team, a battalion chief, one engine and a ladder truck also responded to the accident.

How the excavator ended up in the 25-foot deep trench is currently unknown.

