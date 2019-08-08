BOISE, Idaho — An orange, it turns out, "floats just like oil" in river water, according to Stephen Ball.

That made the citrus fruit a perfect stand-in for Boise Fire's training session at the Boise River Wednesday on how to react in the case of an oil or fuel spill.

Ball, an on-scene coordinator with the Environmental Protection Agency, said oil spills are not common in Idaho. But the potential for devastating consequences means it is worth learning how to respond before an emergency strikes.

"We don't know when the next one is going to hit, so it's important to get this equipment on the water and practice catching oil, so that when the real thing happens, we'll be ready," he said.

The spill practice Wednesday featured a bright-yellow device known as a boom. The hundred-foot float has a skirt underneath, and is designed to collect oil as it floats downstream on the river's surface, while letting the water pass underneath.

Once the fuel is all gathered up in one area, Boise Fire Capt. Roy Mitchell said, crews can more easily get rid of it.

"As the fuel comes down the river, it collects in the area we want it, and then we take a [vacuum] truck or a skimmer to pick it up off the water and dispose of it properly," he said.

Of course, once the training crews had the boom stretched diagonally across the Boise River, they needed to see if it worked. Dumping actual fuel in the river as a test was an obvious non-starter.

That's where the oranges come in.

"You can see it, so you have a visual cue for the students, and you also can see how it behaves, and it behaves just like oil on water," Ball said.

Sure enough, the boom worked how it was supposed to, capturing the oranges and sending them floating right where the firefighters wanted them.

Mitchell said the training will enable Boise Fire crews to deal with any future oil, gasoline or diesel spills in not just thew Boise River, but the Snake and Payette as well. Reacting quickly to protect the river areas is key, he said.

Fuel leaking into the rivers could devastate wildlife and even find its way into municipal water intakes if not contained, he said.

"If even a 5,000 gallon container got into the river, it's immediately going to kill the fish close to it," he said. "If we have the ability to get there and clean it up, it's going to reduce the harm to the environment."