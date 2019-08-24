BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department responded to a house fire near the intersection of Maple Grove and Victory roads in south Boise on Friday night.

Officials say the fire was first reported at about 6:30 p.m. on the 9000 block of West Malad Street.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Investigators say the fire started on a deck of a home and spread to the inside of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

