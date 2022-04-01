Boise Fire Hazmat Team runs live propane emergency response drill

To prepare for incidents ranging from carbon monoxide leaks to chemical spills, BFD's Hazmat Team has conducted live training throughout the week.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team went through live training during a propane emergency response drill on Friday as part of State Hazmat Training Week.

To prepare for incidents ranging from carbon monoxide leaks to chemical spills at industrial facilities, the Hazmat Team has been participating in live training throughout the week.

According to a news release from the Boise Fire Department, agencies across the Treasure Valley are participating in Idaho's Hazmat Training Week, including Nampa/Caldwell Fire Department Regional Response Team 3, Idaho Falls Fire Department RRT7, Pocatello Fire Department RRT6, Twin Falls Fire Department, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Training such as Friday's drill at the Boise Fire Training Center allows BFD to serve as the Regional Response Team to all of Ada County and southwest Idaho.

“This exercise is the best representation of how our team would respond if this type of incident happened here in the Treasure Valley,” said Paul Roberts, BFD Special Operations Division Chief.

Boise Fire currently has 28 hazmat technicians. Hazmat Team Propane Emergency Response Drill. Battalion Chief Roy Mitchell said the unit gives BFD the upper hand to handle any hazardous situation safely and securely.

"The entire Boise Fire Department is trained to operations level. They can go in initially and do some simple defensive operations," Mitchell said. "But when it comes to stopping a leak or trying to fix a problem, you have to be a hazmat technician."

BFD's Hazmat Team is recognized by the State of Idaho's Bureau of Homeland Security as a Regional Response Team.

