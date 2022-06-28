Boise Fire Dive Team makes 14 rescue assists on first day of river float season

In a span of less than six hours Monday, Boise Fire's Dive Team had 14 rescue assists on the Boise River, including four life-threatening or lifesaving rescues.

BOISE, Idaho — On the first day of the 2022 Boise River float season Monday, the Boise Fire Department said its Dive Team had 14 rescue assists in a span of less than six hours.

According to a Boise Fire spokesperson, the Dive Team had a total of 20 contact assists during the 5.5-hour period. Rescue assists include situations where individuals are unable to make it to shore safely without assistance.

Four of the 14 rescue assists were defined as life-threatening or lifesaving rescues, including one girl who was trapped in the trees along the Boise River.

Ada County Parks and Waterways (ACPW) officially opened Boise River float season Monday, June 27. For the first day of the season, a boat and jet skis were used by dive crews.

The public can expect Boise Fire's Dive Team to be on the river with the boat and jet skis for the remainder of the week, according to the BFD spokesperson.

Floaters traditionally start upstream at Barber Park and float 6 miles down the Boise River to Ann Morrison Park.

While the water levels are considered safe by ACPW, the Boise River water is still fast. Anywhere between 700 cubic feet-per-second (CFS) and 1,500 CFS is considered desirable and safe through float season.

On opening day, the Boise River was flowing at around 1,400 CFS, according to ACPW Program and Education Specialist Robbie Sosin.

With these water levels, floaters are finishing the float in about 2.5 hours. Alcohol is prohibited on the river according to Boise City Code; this is enforced by the Boise Police Department. ACPW recommends all floaters bring life jackets, water, sunscreen, and remain aware of their surroundings throughout the float.

On Tuesday, the Boise Fire Dive Team said life jackets are mandatory for those under the age of 14. Water shoes are recommended and low-hanging tree branches should be avoided.

It was a busy opening day of float season on the Boise River yesterday. In the span of 5 1/2 hours yesterday afternoon, Boise Fire’s Dive Team had 14 rescue assists with 4 of those being life-threatening/lifesaving rescues.#boisefire #BFDMissionStrong pic.twitter.com/pIBiPzNjZx — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) June 28, 2022

Barber Park does not have air pumps on-site. Floaters are welcome to bring their own gear, but they also must bring their own air compressor or pump to inflate their rafts and tubes.

ACPW is encouraging floaters to park at Ann Morrison Park and take a shuttle service up to Barber Park. Much of the parking around Barber Park is now zoned for residential use, parking in those neighborhoods could result in a parking ticket or getting towed.

The shuttle costs $3. Floaters can also choose to park at Barber Park for a $7 fee.

