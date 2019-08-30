BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department says a proposed 30-home subdivision planned near Quail Hollow Golf Course should not be built.

There is only one way in and one way out of the proposed subdivision.

Boise's assistant fire marshall told Mayor Dave Bieter in a letter that won't work because it breaks the fire code.

RELATED: New subdivision could be built in Boise Foothills

Boise Fire says the one access point would be from North Villa Ridge where it splits into three long dead-end roads right next to the golf course.



Boise Fire says fire code requires special approval for access to roads that are more than 750 feet.

All of the dead-end roads in this proposed project are at least 1,400 feet.

Boise Fire says the department cannot recommend approval because of this lack of access.

If built, the subdivision would sit above Quail Hollow Golf Course, near Hillside Junior High School.