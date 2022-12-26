Boise Fire Department responds to house fire off Cole Road

There were no injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department responded to a house fire after 1 a.m. Monday off Cole Road with no injuries.

According to BFD, firefighters arrived at a single-story house on W. Packsaddle Ct. Smoking detectors alerted the people inside the home to evacuate before crews arrived at the home.

Fire crews found extensive fire conditions that made way through the house and out the front door, BFD said, and they worked quickly to put the fire out.

There were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.

Watch more Local News: