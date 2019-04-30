BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Department crews worked to rescue two of their own crew members and free a Boise Fire boat that was stuck under a Broadway Avenue Bridge pillar after it lost power during a training exercise Tuesday afternoon.

Two crew members were able to get off the boat before the vessel was pinned under the bridge. One other crew member on the boat was able to safely make it to the shore, according to Boise Fire Department officials.

One of the firefighters was hurt and are being evaluated for minor injuries.

"What I can't emphasize enough is that when we post these emergency conditions, they truly represent a dangerous environment for the public," said Paul Roberts, Boise Fire Department's Division Chief of Special Operations.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reduced water flows into the Boise River to help the fire department get its boat out from under the bridge. The boat wasn't freed until after 5 p.m. when water levels dropped enough for crews to pull it out.

The boat was heavily damaged from getting stuck under the bridge pillar and the water flows battering it.

Two northbound lanes on Broadway Bridge between University Drive and Myrtle Street were closed for hours during the water rescue.

WATCH BELOW: Boise Fire crews work to free stuck boat, rescue two crew members under Broadway Bridge